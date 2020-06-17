Gourmet cotton candy store to open in Muskegon

Hey Sugar will celebrate its soft opening this Friday during the virtual Taste of Muskegon event.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — As many businesses are finding their way back after extended COVID-19 closures, one sweet shop in Muskegon is making its debut.

Hey Sugar, a gourmet cotton candy company, is set to open their doors for a soft opening on Friday as part of the virtual Taste of Muskegon event.

"It didn’t happen how we’re expected, but I feel really grateful," owner Danielle Bradfield said about opening amid the pandemic.

While many area businesses took a financial downturn due to closures, Bradfield said she felt fortunate, as she received $5,000 in a Start Garden's five by five night, which helped her get her storefront.

Hey Sugar's cotton candy won't look as vibrant as those at the carnival. The business hand crafts their sugars, using organic cane sugars and color.

"Normally when you’re at the fair you get pink or blue and it’s up to 50 grams of sugar with a lot of additives and things... Our colors are pretty muted more pastels, a lot of them are even white because we focus more on flavor than on color," Bradfield said.

Hey Sugar was previously a mobile business, catering weddings, birthday parties, corporate events and more. Bradfield said those services as well as the sale of party supplies and more will continue now that they have a brick and mortar shop.

"We’re working on doing parties in a box, so people can call with their theme or their event, and we’ll curate a box with cotton candy and party supplies right inside," she said.

Hey Sugar is located 1923 Lakeshore Drive in Muskegon, and will celebrate a soft opening from 11:00am to 6:00pm during the virtual Taste of Muskegon event.

