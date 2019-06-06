GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce today hosted the inaugural West Michigan CEO Summit, an event that engaged regional business executives on key topics like leadership, culture, talent, strategic planning and industry trends.

The forum brought business leaders together to discuss shared challenges, successes, innovations, building businesses and what leaders are doing to prepare their companies for the future.

Officials said almost 600 people registered for the event.

The event was hosted by the Joan Budden, President and CEO of Priority Health. The event had a number of sponsors, including Meijer, Amway, Priority Health and DTE Energy.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.