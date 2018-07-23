GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Local and minority business owners in Grand Rapids received a $130,000 push from the city to “break down barriers and…improve economic prosperity for all.”

The Grand Rapids Economic Development Corporation renewed contracts with development groups Local First and Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses (GRABB) for programs that empower neighborhood entrepreneurs.

The EDC dedicated $50,000 to Local First’s “Good For” campaign, which educates businesses on how to improve their environmental, social and economic impacts. The investment is double the first agreement in 2017.

“If [businesses] are being mindful or all those things, then our community stays healthier,” said Hanna Schulze, program and fund development manager at Local First. “This contract and this support from the city is going to enable us to work towards that goal together.”

To participate in Good For, businesses take a 30 question survey to assess their impact on the community and measure themselves against other companies. Grand Rapids also participated in the test.

The city also renewed its $80,000 contract with Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses for its GRABB 5 Business Accelerator program. Through the initiative, five black-owned businesses were selected to receive training on how to maintain steady growth.

Grand Rapids is resource-rich for entrepreneurs, but black business owners have had difficulty accessing or being aware of them, said Jamiel Robinson, founder of GRABB.

“We look to help them increase their capital as far as social capital, intellectual capital and financial capital…to help these businesses go to the next level,” Robinson said.

The businesses selected for GRABB 5, like Hall of Fame Burgers on 511 Leonard Street NE, are already seeing success. Hall of Fame opened in July 2017 and expanded to a second Grand Rapids location last December.

“We feel our product is already amazing,” said Kiyona Westbrook, the restaurant’s owner. “We have regulars. We just want to get it out there to as many people as possible.”

GRABB 5 will assist Hall of Fame with marketing strategies and connect them to opportunities and resource partners within the economic ecosystem to keep the good thing they have going, said Jonathan Jelks, a co-founder of the program.

The businesses working with the two organizations will prove the value of the city’s investment, said Kara Wood, managing director of the EDC.

“That’s the outcome that we’re trying to achieve is helping those businesses move throughout their growth model and making sure they have the connections and resources to thrive,” Wood said. “It’s us putting out money where our mouth is and making sure that we’re delivering on what we say is important.”

The groups will receive the money when the contracts are executed. There is no set date for the finalization.

