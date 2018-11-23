A local nonprofit has won a $5-million grant from a fund backed by the founder of Amazon.

Grand Rapids-based Community Rebuilders said yesterday it received $5 million in the first distribution round of the $2-billion Day 1 Families Fund, founded by Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos.

Jeffrey King, director of advancement and communication for Community Rebuilders, said the organization will use the funds toward its goal of effectively ending family homelessness in Kent County by the end of the grant’s four-year timeline.

Though he admits it is a “bold” initiative, he believes it is possible.

