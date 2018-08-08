GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Gerald R. Ford International Airport has added to its list of domestic destinations.

Ford airport announced today that Frontier Airlines is adding flights from Grand Rapids to Phoenix-Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.

The city is Ford airport’s 26th non-stop destination.

The route is the second non-stop route from Grand Rapids to Arizona, with Allegiant Air offering flights to Phoenix-Mesa airport in Mesa, Arizona.

Frontier will offer two weekly non-stop flights to Phoenix-Sky Harbor International Airport on Monday and Friday, beginning Nov. 16, on an Airbus A320 family aircraft.

Frontier is also adding flights to Tampa International in Florida.

Frontier’s non-stop service to Tampa will take place three times weekly on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, beginning Nov. 15.

Southwest Airlines also flies non-stop to Tampa seasonally, and there are six other routes to Florida by various airlines.

