Grand Rapids has landed in second place in a national ranking of the “Best Cities to Be Young and Broke.”

MagnifyMoney, a personal finance website, released the ranking last week, and Grand Rapids ranks No. 2, behind Madison, Wisconsin at No. 1. Dayton, Ohio ranks. No. 3.

Kali McFadden, MagnifyMoney senior research analyst, said the ranking considered factors such as the price of goods relative to the rest of the country, average commute time and low youth unemployment rates.

“It’s not that (the top three) cities necessarily scored the highest on all the features we analyzed, but when we weighted those features according to what the young adults we surveyed said mattered the most, the lower-than-typical rents and price combined with modest commute times to bring Midwestern cities to the top of the list,” McFadden said.

