GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (GRBJ) - The Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority approved the initial design phase to make permanent improvements to Calder Plaza.

Phase 1 of improvements encompass the southeastern edge of the plaza and include edge planting improvements, a great pavilion with a stage and a café building.

Stephanie Wong, project specialist for Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., said the guidelines for the project are tentative at this point, but for the café area, the project team wants a build-out of the foundation ready for any prospective tenants.

“We’re going to do the build-out of the foundation, so if it’s a private or public (tenant), they’re ready to move in right away and have the equipment they need to start a café or a small restaurant,” she said.

The city issued a request for qualifications in June. The RFQ was distributed nationally, but ultimately, the city selected local firm Progressive AE as the preferred consultant.

James Horman, principal at Progressive AE, said in a letter to the city, “creating community spaces that are utilized to their fullest potential is something at the forefront of the minds of the team members at Progressive AE. We have more than 50 years’ experience in creating engaging, energetic and collaborative communities.”

Horman also pointed to Progressive AE’s current work with the city on ADA enhancements to the City-County Administration Building as proof of the firm’s eligibility.

The design phase is scheduled to kick off in September, and Wong said the project team hopes to have a final design in place by June 2019, in time for the 50-year anniversary of the “La Grand Vitesse” sculpture in Calder Plaza.

The contract with Progressive AE for design and bidding services is $213,180. Funding for the services is provided in the fiscal year 2019 Priority Plan LTI Parks Design.

© 2018 Grand Rapids Business Journal