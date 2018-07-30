GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A list of 35 Capital Improvement Program projects worth $9.3 million has been identified for the 2019 Kent County budget.

The total cost includes about $5.9 million — a decrease of about $500,000 from 2018 — from the county general fund and $3.4 million from other sources, such as grants and private donations.

The list will be included in the 2019 budget proposal scheduled for approval by the board of commissioners Nov. 29.

A list of 101 projects worth $19 million was requested, with final recommendations coming from a committee of county employees representing multiple departments.

Though Wayman Britt, Kent County administrator/controller, would like to see the full list funded, he said the county is not in a financial position to do so.

