MUSKEGON, Mich. —

Community leaders are taking further steps toward revitalizing downtown Muskegon and establishing its lakeside identity.

As laid out by the city’s Imagine Muskegon Lake plans, the downtown and area around the lake — from Pere Marquette Park in the west to the former B.C. Cobb power plant in the east — is undergoing continuous changes to centralize the lake after revitalization from decades of pollution that began in the 1800s logging era.

With Muskegon Lake as the pinnacle, the southernmost shore’s Lakeside District is foreseen as the downtown center, the existing center to be known as the historic downtown, according to Dave Alexander, executive director of Downtown Muskegon Now.

Leaders are promoting downtown Muskegon as not only a tourist destination but also a great place to live.

People seem to be getting the message.

About $50 million in projects was finished in 2018, including some apartment buildings, all of which were booked within a month of opening, even with some one-bedroom apartments priced around $1,200 and some two-bedroom apartments prices around $1,900.

And developers have taken notice.

Numerous projects leveraging more than $100 million in investment will be finished or underway this year.

