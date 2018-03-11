HOLLAND, Mich. - More people are making the trek to Holland to see the springtime tulips, according to an economic report.

The 2018 Tulip Time economic impact report, conducted in partnership with Hope College’s Frost Research Center, shows the nine-day festival that was held from May 5-13 yielded $48 million in economic impact, which resulted from hotel stays, restaurant visits, transportation and entertainment.

That is an increase from $12 million in visitor spending in 2015 when Anderson Economic Group conducted the first economic impact study. The festival in 2015 was eight days; a ninth day was added in 2016.

More than 5 million tulips were on display during the festival this year, according to Darlene Kuipers, development and marketing director for Tulip Time. Tulips lined 6 miles of city streets, including Eighth Street downtown, city parks, Windmill Island Gardens, and private tulip attractions were featured at Nelis’ Dutch Village and Veldheer Tulip Gardens.

An estimated 500,000 national and international visitors attended the festival this year, well above the more than 180,000 who attended the festival in 2015.

You can read the rest of the article in the Grand Rapids Business Journal. It is available at locations throughout the city.

