GRBJ—Hybrid model stays steady in West Michigan

Employers are reconfiguring office spaces to make them more inviting for clients and employees.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRBJ—According to a new nationwide survey, hybrid work isn’t going away anytime soon — and a local real estate expert said it is here to stay in West Michigan.

JLL, a global commercial real estate company with a Grand Rapids presence, recently released its Future of Work Survey for 2022. The findings underscore a drastic change from the last Future of Work report in 2018 as the new decade brought an unprecedented workforce experience due to COVID-19.

The 2022 survey suggests real estate is at a critical decision-making point as power has shifted from the employer to employees and hybrid work remains steady.

“From a job market perspective, it’s an employee’s market,” said Jeff Karger, senior vice president at JLL in Grand Rapids. “I think the pendulum has swung significantly to that side, and it will swing back — not all the way, but somewhere in the middle, which is where we reach this hybrid type of working environment.”

According to Karger, downtown Grand Rapids currently sees an average of about 35-40% of workers coming into the office each week. The number tends to peak on Wednesdays, while Mondays and Fridays usually are lighter.

While Karger credited recent news such as fintech leader Acrisure’s new hybrid work mandate for Grand Rapids employees, he sees more hesitation from others in the area regarding any sort of return to the office.

“That was a big step (for Acrisure), and we don’t see all our clients doing that yet,” Karger said. “What we see are businesses dipping their toes in the water … employers are hesitant to mandate any type of return to office in fear of losing employees to competitors that will allow them to work from home or the like.”

To be sure, the Future of Work Survey indicates 77% of companies strongly agree that offering remote or hybrid working options will continue to be critical to attracting and retaining talent.

In addition, not only has the percentage of employers not offering some type of hybrid or remote working option dropped from 45% pre-pandemic to 9% today, but 53% of organizations surveyed said they plan to make remote working permanently available to all employees by 2025.

The survey encourages employers and employees to find a balance, and many organizations have started to reexamine and restructure their office space as a way to make reentry more appealing.

“Several of my clients have redone their suites or are in the process thereof,” Karger said. “And it’s not just for their employees but also to make the space inviting for their clients to come and see them as well.”

In fact, 77% of companies from the report agree with the notion of investing in quality workspaces as a key priority — more than expanding total footprint.

Borrowing an analogy from a friend, Karger explained, “It’s like going out to dinner, for example — you can buy groceries and eat at home and make your dinner, but why do you go out to dinner? It's because you want to break bread with your friends, you want the ambiance, you want the service, you want the intangibles that you can't get at home.”

Karger said he thinks about office spaces the same way.

“What can you create in an office space? Whether that's technology, whether that's camaraderie among colleagues, whether that's a new build out — what is it that (employees) can get at the office that they can't get at home?” he said. “Making the office inviting is paramount to a lot of our clients moving forward.”

Because of this priority, Karger said he has not witnessed significant downsizing within the West Michigan office sector from a real estate standpoint yet. However, with many JLL clients entering one- or two-year leases during the pandemic as everything has been in flux, the “wait and see” timeframe could expire soon.

Ultimately, Karger emphasized how decisions surrounding these workforce trends are not a one-size-fits-all concept, especially for the West Michigan region. He noted the downsizing of businesses such as local call centers as they transition from brick-and-mortar spaces to a work-from-home model.

On the other hand, with companies like Acrisure expanding amid growth in West Michigan, this only underscores the need for flexibility when considering general workforce data patterns.

“What we’re seeing from all the data points from our research with all our clients is that everyone doesn’t have the same goals and not everyone has the same outcomes,” he said. “While there are dynamic shifts in the market, they’re very specific to industry and function.”

Coming back to the idea of balance, hybrid work is a viable option for flexibility.

“Hybrid work has been accelerated by the pandemic, and it’s here to stay,” Karger said. “We’re trying to find balance, and hybrid seems to be a solution.”

This report first appeared in the Grand Rapids Business Journal.

