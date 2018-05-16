Realtor.com says Grand Rapids ranks among the top 10 “smaller” metros in the country that are about to “hit it big.”

Grand Rapids ranks No. 6 in a ranking of “The Next Urban Powerhouses: 10 Smaller Cities Poised to Skyrocket,” which was posted by realtor.com last week.

The national real estate website attributes the metro's growth to its thriving health care industry and craft beer scene.

“Its Medical Mile is a hotbed of clinical, research and educational activity,” the post says. “And, like others on this list, this city boasts a flourishing craft beer scene, clearly an essential component in incipient urban hotness.”

Realtor.com also highlights several key data points on the Grand Rapids metro market: the median home list price rose 15.6 percent year over year as of April 1; the market has a median home list price of $288,950; and a population of 1,028,173.

Grand Rapids Business Journal

