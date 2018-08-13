HOLLAND, Mich. -- As the region’s population continues to grow and multiple cities respond with downtown development, each city has its own parking issues and ways of dealing with them.

The goal for downtown Holland, at least for now, is to keep parking free, said Jenna Elswick, senior planner for the city of Holland.

That’s what residents want, she said.

Elswick said downtown businesses fear customers would not visit if parking becomes priced or difficult.

Amy Sasamoto, Holland Downtown Development Authority coordinator, said meters in downtown Holland were removed in the late 1980s. Now, people are used to not paying.

“We hear from tourists and locals alike that they like not having to pay for parking,” Sasamoto said.

“I just think it gives the impression that we are welcoming and we want everyone to come downtown to Holland … and not have to worry so much about parking.”

