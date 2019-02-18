HUDSONVILLE, Mich. —

Zeeland-based Geerlings Development completed the first “high rise” building in Hudsonville's new developing downtown.

Restaurants and businesses in the new $4.5-million, 25,000-square-foot Hudson Center building, 3424 Chicago Drive, are drawing people to Hudsonville’s developing downtown area.

The mixed-use building includes three floors of retail, business offices and upper-level residential apartments. Each floor is 8,400 square feet.

The ground level of the Hudson Center is home to Wing Doozy restaurant, Dorados Mexican Grill and Bar and 317 Coffee. Lou + Marie women’s clothing boutique is located next door, as well.

Wing Doozy owner Todd Penning picked the Hudson Center for the chain’s third West Michigan location and said he opened about a month ago. The restaurant’s reception already has been positive, as Penning said lunch and dinner crowds are sometimes “overwhelming.”

“We were pretty sure the Hudson Center would be a good location for us, and it has exceeded our early expectations by a lot,” said Penning, whose company also operates Wing Doozy restaurants on Plainfield Avenue NE and in Wyoming.

To read the entire story, pick up this week's edition of the Grand Rapids Business Journal or visit their website.