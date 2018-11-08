GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (GRBJ) - Kent County’s plans for a trash sorting and reuse facility will produce a significant economic impact.

The 106-page draft of the Department of Public Works “sustainable business park” master plan estimated a $500-million direct private capital investment, with waste sorting and processing alone creating 150 jobs and an annual economic impact of $130 million.

The new estimates come from 23 responses, representing 30 companies, to an RFI issued in March regarding the park master plan.

As the Business Journal reported in November, the plan is to build a facility on 250 acres of land (an increase from the initial idea of 200 acres) in Allegan County just south of the current South Kent Landfill.

The county would own the park and lease land to private companies, with 100 acres committed to removing the many high-value items from the trash. The remaining land would ideally be for companies that could convert recovered materials into new products, such as a combined heat and power plant.

The park is meant to help the DPW reach its goal of reducing landfill waste by 90 percent by 2030.

