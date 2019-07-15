A local company is providing young people with an opportunity to learn about the technology industry.

Mark Schmidt, founder of BizStream, a web and software development company in Allendale, created BizStream Academy in 2012.

The academy is a boot camp that offers two sessions each summer to individuals ages 14 and older to experience and learn about the ever-changing world of technology in an attempt to spark the interest of students to become web programmers, developers and designers.

Since 2012, 131 students have completed the program, including nine students who have gone on to work in the tech industry.

One of those individuals is Chris Hamm, who is now a front-end developer at BizStream. As an employee, Hamm has returned to BizStream Academy over the last few years to be an instructor, alongside his colleague, front-end developer Shelby Tieche.

Both developers will be teaching the seventh annual boot camp, starting later this month. The first session will be July 26-27 and the second session will be Aug. 2-3. The two sessions will be held on the campus of Grand Valley State University.

To read the entire story, pick up the Grand Rapids Business Journal or visit their website.

