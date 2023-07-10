GRBJ: Malamiah Juice Bar closes, discontinues wholesale juice brand

Malamiah opened in 2013 as one of the original tenants of the Grand Rapids Downtown Market, selling fresh juices, juice cleanses and smoothies.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRBJ - After a decade in business, Malamiah Juice Bar and Eatery closed its two Grand Rapids locations on June 30 and announced that it was discontinuing its Malamazing Juice Co. wholesale operations.

Jermale Eddie, owner and CEO of Malamiah, said the decision to close the locations at Studio Park and David D. Hunting YMCA “was kind of a shock to all of us” and “weighed on us heavily.” The business announced its closure to customers via a Facebook post on June 29.

Malamiah opened in 2013 as one of the original tenants of the Grand Rapids Downtown Market, selling fresh juices, juice cleanses and smoothies. The business, led by Eddie and his wife Anissa, took its name from the combined names of the couple’s three sons, Malachi, Nehemiah and Josiah.

Malamiah offered a range of juices targeting specific health benefits, including heart disease prevention, mood enhancement, immune system boosters and more. The company also provided cleansing drinks for customers looking to detox and individual juice subscription plans, made fresh from local ingredients as available and shipped directly to customers.

In 2019, Malamiah expanded into its own space at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids. That same year, the company established Malamazing Juice Co. to offer juices on a commercial scale. Several West Michigan and national retailers and cafes, including Meijer-owned Fresh Thyme Market and neighborhood grocery store Bridge St. Market as well as Horrocks Market, picked up the brand.

The business opened its second location at the YMCA in July 2022, an expansion that seemed to signal positive growth for the business.

However, Eddie said the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects had already taken their toll on Malamiah.

“It was hard to bounce back,” Eddie said. “Downtown, where we located, it just took a while for some businesses to see the traffic that they saw before the pandemic. There weren’t a lot of folks downtown in their offices early on. Some of that definitely was part of our decision, and the increased cost of just running the business was also part of it. I think we kind of grew fatigued during COVID.”

Jamiel Robinson, founder and CEO of Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses (GRABB), a business development organization focused on boosting Black-owned businesses, said his team worked to support Malamiah when it first opened in 2013.

“They were one of the first recipients of our GRABB Awards back in 2014,” he said.

According to Robinson, the COVID-19 pandemic had a disproportionate effect on Black-owned businesses in West Michigan, many of which were undercapitalized and lacked the financial ability to withstand the setbacks the pandemic brought with it. Coming out of the pandemic, businesses are facing wage increases, inflation and more, leading to a “fragile” outlook for Black businesses even post-pandemic, he said.

“It’s a perfect storm of things within the last three years that has really made it difficult for businesses that were already undercapitalized or disproportionately impacted by COVID to get back to full steam,” he said.

With Malamiah behind him, Eddie is focused on taking care of himself and growing personally, something he said was hard to do over the last few years as he nurtured his business.

“(I’m) just taking a little bit of a break to give myself some breathing room to make sure I’m on a solid foundation to reflect on lessons learned,” he said.

Eddie had been open about the pressure of leading what felt like a “10-year-old startup” as the effects of the pandemic began to wane, mentioning earlier this year that “entrepreneurship is a lonely place to be. Wellness was not a priority for me and others and we’re feeling that.”

With Malamiah now in the rearview mirror, Eddie said plans to stay active in the Grand Rapids business scene, using the lessons he learned over the last decade to help other West Michigan startups find success.

Eddie currently serves as the director of business development at SpringGR, a nonprofit helping local entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

“Malamiah Juice Bar was the vehicle that showed us what it took to run a business and how many doors you’ve got to knock on before you get the ‘yes,’” he said. “Now it’s an opportunity to begin to show others some of those paths as well. We stood as long as we did because of the community, and they didn’t go anywhere. We’re not going anywhere.”

