Muskegon Community College recently launched a debt forgiveness program for former students who have had trouble paying back loans.

The program is meant to help students who have completed some coursework but haven’t finished a degree or certificate.

“This is a way to help those students reintegrate themselves into the college’s services and hopefully complete a degree,” MCC President Dale Nesbary said.

The goal is helping them finish will allow them to get into or remain in the workforce, he said.

“Everything we do is helping talent development in West Michigan,” he said.

Eligible students are being encouraged to re-enroll at the college under the MCC Debt Forgiveness Program.

The program is for former MCC students who have financial holds up to $1,200 with the college and who have not been enrolled at MCC for three or more academic years.

To be eligible for the program, students also must have and maintain a 2.0 GPA and commit to ongoing support services, such as mentoring and tutoring, designed to help them achieve their academic goals. They also must have the means to pay for future charges.

To read the entire story, pick up the Grand Rapids Business Journal or visit their website.