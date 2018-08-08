WALKER, Mich. (GRAND RAPIDS BUSINESS JOURNAL) -- Meijer said Monday, August 6 it introduced Ophelia Roe, a Meijer-exclusive, “fashion-forward” clothing line bridging the gap between casual denim and formal business-wear for women.

"There is a nationwide dilemma where women are confused about what to wear at work, because there's a big difference between denim and donning a structured suit, and those aren't necessarily the best options on a daily basis," said Annette Repasch, group VP of softlines, Meijer.

"We are so excited for our customers to embrace Ophelia Roe. ... You can't find it anywhere else."

Meijer said the line's styles will rotate every eight weeks.

The Ophelia Roe line is now available in sizes small through 3X at all 241 Meijer stores.

