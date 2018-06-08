GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Michigan farmers are enduring the effects of the trade war between China and the United States.

As a result, President Donald Trump recently announced a $12 billion aid package to help farmers after he asserted a 25 percent tariff on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports in July.

China imposed tariffs of its own, tagging 25 percent tariffs on U.S. imports, which includes soybeans.

Soybean farmers are feeling the brunt of the tariff battle. Despite the expected financial assistance, Denny Heffron, owner of Heffron Farms, said the short-term aid will not be enough and it will come too late.

“They are talking about after harvest, so they are always a little bit too late,” Heffron said. “I have bills I have to pay now and giving me money next year is good, but it is not solving the problem for right now. The government always uses food as a bargaining chip.”

Heffron grows livestock and crops on his farm in Belding. Some of the crops he grows include corn and soybeans.

He said he has leftover soybeans from last season’s harvest, and he has stopped selling soybeans for the last few months when rumors of tariffs began despite the fact, in October, he will have additional bushels of soybeans to harvest.

“We have backed off from selling because the prices are too low,” Heffron said. “They have come down to prices that we don’t like. So, right now we are not selling any soybeans. They are still in the bin, but sooner or later, we will have to move them because we will soon harvest the new crops. We are just holding off because sooner or later, we will have to sell them.”

According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, soybeans range from $8.49 to $8.79 per bushel, which Heffron said has decreased by $1 to $1.50 per bushel. As a result, the cost is $75 to $100 per acre cut.

To read more of this article, visit the Grand Business Journal's website, or pick up a copy in Grand Rapids.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© Grand Rapids Business Journal