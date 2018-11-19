Mortgage rates are steadily increasing.

According to Joshua Gibbs, community president/commercial lending for Commercial Bank, the mortgage rates in the area now are anywhere from 5 percent to 5.25 percent for a 30-year fixed rate and 4.5 percent to 4.875 percent for a 15-year fixed rate in West Michigan.

Gibbs said mortgage rates have been increasing since November 2016 but not in a linear direction. According to Freddie Mac, 30-year mortgage rates in the U.S. have been between 3.8 percent to 4.94 this year. Last year, the mortgage rates were between 3.76 and 4.3 percent and in 2016, the mortgage rates were between 3.42 to 4.3 percent.

The low unemployment rate has contributed to the increase in rates. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the unemployment rate in the Grand Rapids and Wyoming area in September was 2.6 percent, in August, it was 2.7 percent, in July, it was 3.6 percent and in June, it was 3.3 percent.

