GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A commuter train service could be in West Michigan’s future.

A recent study showed a large number of workers commute along I-196 between Grand Rapids and Holland, and a team of stakeholders is determining the best way to improve commutes and draw talent to the region.

The city of Hudsonville, last year, contracted Mp2planning, a consulting firm out of Muncie, Indiana, to gather information on whether such a commuter service — loosely dubbed the West Michigan Express — would be feasible. The study was published in February.

The stretch of I-196, known as the Chicago Drive corridor, that connects Holland to Grand Rapids also runs directly through Zeeland, Hudsonville and Grandville.

Other communities in the corridor that could benefit from a commuter service include Georgetown Township and Wyoming.

The feasibility study showed 14.8 percent of workers in the Holland/Zeeland area commute to Grand Rapids, along with 28.8 percent of workers in the Georgetown Township area, which includes Hudsonville.

Patrick Waterman, manager for the city of Hudsonville, said any kind of commuter service along the highway would be a major talent attractor for the region.

