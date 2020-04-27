KOKOMO, Ind. — General Motors in Kokomo is hiring for more than 1,000 full- and part-time workers in Kokomo to help it meet demand for medical ventilators during the coronavirus outbreak.

GM has said it wants to produce 30,000 ventilators by the end of August.

The starting wage for the temporary positions starts at $16.67 per hour. The work is for a minimum of eight to 10 hours per day. Part-time employees will work 16-32 hours per week.

A virtual job fair will be held at 11 a.m. May 6 to help applicants learn more about the opportunities. To register, visit https://on.in.gov/vjfr4 .

