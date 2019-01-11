SPARTA, Mich. —

It's officially November, and as you start your shopping for the holiday season, there’s one stop you should add to your list.

The Collected Market is on Friday and Saturday, and it’s a great way to also support local businesses.

Kristy Robertson, who owns Haven Creek in downtown Rockford, teamed up with Jennifer Rabb of Cherry Door Boutique, to organize the event.

The market is on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Briar Barns in Sparta.

Tickets to the VIP day on Friday are $10 and $5 for family day on Saturday.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.