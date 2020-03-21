GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — HopCat announced Friday that it's closing its doors in all locations throughout the country because the coronavirus has "eliminated [its] ability to make the money needed to employ [their] staff and serve [their] guests," the company wrote on its Facebook page.

"With heavy hearts and no dry eyes, we are announcing that HopCat will be closing its doors," they said.

The closure includes ceasing the operations of its take out services. The Grand Rapids-based brewery said this closure is temporary.

"Once we all make it through this nightmare (and we will!), we will move as fast as we can to hire back our awesome and loving people so we can get back to serving great beer and food to our guests," the restaurant wrote.

The post emphasized that the self-isolation recommendations nationwide is difficult for everyone, but especially for people who work in the service industry. In many states, including Michigan, governors have ordered restaurants and bars to close its dine-in options in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

