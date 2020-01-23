GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The hourly wage for Michigan’s temporary or seasonal agricultural workers increased from $13.54 to $14.40 per hour as of Jan. 2, 2020.

The 86-cent hourly increase was the result of the revised Adverse Effect Wage Rate (AEWR) established by the Employment and Training Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor.

The AEWR is the hourly wage rate paid to temporary or seasonal nonimmigrant foreign workers (H-2A workers) who perform agricultural labor or services, excluding the herding or production of livestock on the range.

Positions paying this wage offer opportunities for workers to earn above the state’s minimum wage rate of $9.65 per hour.

“The food and agriculture industry contributes more than $100 billion to Michigan’s economy annually, and supporting our farmers’ efforts in meeting their labor needs is a priority,” said Hector Arroyo Jr. who manages Agricultural Employment Services for the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

In addition to the minimum hourly wage, housing may also be provided at no cost to nonimmigrant foreign workers and U.S. workers who are commuting a distance that would prevent them from returning to their home on the same day of work.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity anticipates there will be several hundred agricultural job opportunities available throughout the state this year. These job listings are posted on the Pure Michigan Talent Connect website, which is available online at MiTalent.org.

