GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In 2015, when Erik Lauchiè was 19, he started a company called Carbon Stories.

A week after starting the company, the photography, videography and graphic design firm landed their first project: a video for Spectrum Health.

Carbon Stories’ marketing director at the time, Vincent Mcintosh, just happened to hand a business card to Rick Harlow at Visualhero, a design firm in Grand Rapids that will occasionally partner with video production companies. Harlow described the first interaction with Lauchiè and Mcintosh as “serendipitous.” Visualhero usually partnered with a different video company on projects, but Harlow found himself in a bind when they couldn’t do a project.

“I was like ‘Oh no, who am I going to go to,” Harlow said. “And there on my desk [their business card], only a few weeks earlier, this Erik character had talked to me.”

Harlow called them up and told them that they had a meeting with Spectrum Health to talk about making a video. He told Lauchiè and Mcintosh not to wear ripped jeans.

The fledgling company ended up making a video for Rick Breon, the CEO of the healthcare organization.

That story—now a bit of a company legend— is how Lauchiè and eight of his friends got Carbon Stories off the ground. After they made the video for Spectrum Health, they started getting more clients by just walking into businesses around Grand Rapids and handing out business cards or Tweeting at companies.

They then started landing more big names around town like Herman Miller and Rockford Construction. This assertive, go-get-em approach is what makes Carbon Stories unique, and it is a part of the company’s DNA.

The three-year company has continued to get more clients these days mostly by word of mouth. Lauchiè says there’s a cadence to it: they’ll finish one big project, and then they’ll get another client request in their inbox.

Dyaln Malburg, Matthew Horling, Vincent McIntosh and Erik Lauchié of Carbon Stories.

Courtesy: Carbon Stories

Carbon Stories is the youngest creative agency in Grand Rapids; all of their employees are under the age of 24. Lauchiè even said in the (recent) past, clients would ask him to go get a drink, and he couldn’t because of his age.

Lauchiè says that their youth, their diversity and their creativity are often what people focus on.

“Yes, to all those things,” he said. But Lauchiè says that is not what defines them.

“I know we will grow out of being young,” he said. But Lauchiè said the company will always be diverse. “This is just who we are. The diversity will always be there.”

But being young isn’t a problem for Lauchiè.

“Carbon Stories isn’t my first business,” he said. “When I was 11, I started a business called Young Entrepreneurs.”

Erik Lauchiè's first business venture was called Young Entrepreneurs. He started it when he was 11.

Rose White

The business offered services to residents in Lauchiè’s Cascade neighborhood, like yard cleaning. But the big project for Young Entrepreneurs was a newspaper, of which Lauchiè published four editions. He had his friends write articles, and he would print them out and distribute them to people in his neighborhood.

“Then people would pay to have their business cards in it, so I made some money,” said Lauchiè.

He still has a Young Entrepreneurs binder that documents his old ideas and business ventures. Lauchiè even has his business plan that he wrote when he was 11. “I remember Google searching this,” said Lauchiè. Learning from the internet, Lauchiè figured out what elements are necessary for a business plan.

Lauchiè has binders where he keeps all his old Young Entrepreneurs work. One project was a book that he sold called The Small Turtle.

Rose White

When Lauchiè was first starting Carbon Stories, he approached starting the business with the same intentionality that he had when he was 11. “I knew I wanted it done right,” he said. And with both ventures, he has learned along the way through Google, real-world experience and getting input from other people.

In the beginning days, Harlow helped Carbon Stories and mentored Lauchiè. “I don’t know what it was about Erik and Vincent, but...I felt like I wanted to help them.”

Harlow sat down with them a few times in 2015 and gave them free advice. “I think in my brain, maybe way in the back, I could have predicted where they are today,” he said. “Maybe it was their attitude or their work ethic.”

Lauchiè recognizes that now at 22, he doesn’t know everything about running a business. But he continues to absorbs industry knowledge from clients or other creatives in Grand Rapids. Two years ago, a client asked Carbon Stories if they had liability insurance. At the time, they did not.

“I was like, alright, we got to get liability insurance,” said Lauchiè. “So I went and got insurance. Then when the UICA reached out for a project. They asked do you guys have insurance? I was like, bam, there it is.”

While Young Entrepreneurs is currently a book of old ideas encased in plastic sleeves slipped into a binder, Lauchiè isn’t finished with it yet.

“I would love to start this back up and do an incubator program for kids that are like nine, 10 who want to do businesses,” Lauchiè described, making future plans off an idea he had when he was 11. “This could be a whole center or something like that,” he said.

That perspective is emblematic of who Lauchiè is, always ready to launch a new project or grow a new idea.

The Carbon Stories building is at 1202 Bridge St. on the West Side.

Courtesy: Carbon Stories

There are 17 people working at Carbon Stories now, and they have their own building on Bridge Street. The structure was originally a gas station in the 1960s, then a convenience store, and before Carbon Stories moved in, it had been renovated into an office space.

There is large garage door that can open to their in-house studio and a young husky named Bella who wanders around the office.

The office is situated on the West Side, and the company has slowly gotten involved with the local community. Last summer, Carbon Stories held a block party for neighbors and they offered free headshots and family photos to the 150 people who came out.

They are holding another block party this year on Saturday, Aug. 18.

“This is what we can do to provide value to the area that we are considering our home,” said Lauchiè.

Courtesy: Carbon Stories

Looking ahead, Lauchiè has plans to grow Carbon Stories. He eventually wants to have a studio in Grand Rapids and New York.

In the meantime, they are still changing and doing new things. Their latest addition is a mobile studio, which is called 1202 Mobile and it has its own Instagram account. They will drive this truck to clients, sometimes parking at a meter, and shoot photos inside.

Carbon Stories has developed quickly over the past three years, and Lauchiè says they no longer need to go around town handing out business cards. But he said if they stopped getting client requests through their website, they would be right back, knocking on doors, seeking out new clients.

“We don’t let the grass grow under our feet,” he said.

Rose White is a digital producer for 13 ON YOUR SIDE. You can contact her at rwhite@wzzm13.com or on Twitter.

