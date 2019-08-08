GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids' food scene is growing just a little bit bigger.

Orion Real Estate Solutions announced that Carolina-based Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar wants to move into the ground floor restaurant space at the Hyatt Place Hotel -- entering a 10-year commitment for the 5,300 square-foot space.

This will be Tupelo Honey's first venture into the Midwest. They currently operate 15 restaurants throughout the country. The Grand Rapids location is expected to be open in Spring 2020 and will serve brunch, lunch and dinner. It will have a large bar to feature local beers and craft cocktails, as well as patio dining opportunities.

The 160-room hotel is expected to open to the public in sometime in August. It's located at 140 Ottawa Avenue. Next door to the hotel will be the Warner Building at 150 Ottawa Avenue.

The 15-story commercial office tower is home to Warner Norcross + Judd, Chemical Bank, and Van Wyk Risk Solutions. The first tenants have moved into the building, with the others following in the coming months. The office tower is fully leased.

“It was easy to fall in love with Grand Rapids as it has so much going for it. The Grand River, the people, beer city and the fact that it’s the second largest city in Michigan and growing. We are ecstatic to work with the Wheelers and launch our first ever Michigan store in Grand Rapids,” said Stephen D. Frabitore, Chief Executive Officer of Tupelo Honey.

