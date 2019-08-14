GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A top 10 global insurance broker will be moving its headquarters to downtown Grand Rapids.

Acrisure expects to move into Studio Park by the end of 2020, and the move will bring about 400 new jobs from outside the city to downtown.

According to a press release, Acrisure is the fastest growing insurance broker in industry history and has annual revenues of $1.7 billion. They have more than 450 locations in 37 states and 14 international locations.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to create a new global headquarters for Acrisure, consolidate our home office talent into a single location and immediately enhance our collaborative culture," said CEO Greg Williams. "Additionally, as we continue to add new partners at a record-setting pace, our infrastructure capacity needs to match our growth. Further, our Studio Park location will allow us to continue attracting elite-level talent to the Grand Rapids Area.”

Acrisure's move will happen in two stages. Their initial lease of 105,000 square feet will make Acrisure the largest occupant of Class A office space in the city of Grand Rapids. Future plans involve expansion of up to 175,000 square feet in a second building for which DDA approval was securing Wednesday morning.

The impact on Studio Park includes increased daytime activation and bringing new people to enjoy the multi-purpose development, which includes a nine-screen movie theater, music venue, residential buildings, hotel, parking tower, public piazza and multiple restaurants and shops.

