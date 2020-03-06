Insurance options for those dealing with riot damage

More insurance companies have added riot coverage in the past 10 years.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The riot damage in some parts of Grand Rapids is widespread.

The damage to businesses, cars and other property has many now worried about how they'll cover the repairs.

Jill Mulder is a local attorney who specializes in Insurance Law. She says owners need to study their insurance policy carefully as there are some policies that include riot coverage.

"There are carve out exclusions that can exist in a business owners' policy around riots, vandalism, sometimes it's called civil commotion or civil unrest," says Mulder.

Mulder says more insurance companies have added riot coverage in the past 10 years.

"What I'm happy to say is I generally see more on the side of insurance carriers. If it is covered by the policy and not excluded doing a nice job of covering the damages for the business owner," says Mulder.

Mulder recommends working with an insurance agent and an attorney and because this is a nationwide issue there is a greater chance for help.

"Insurance carriers are very aware as well as to what is going on right now, they are not operating in a vacuum, they've already seen the devastation with COVID-19, now they're seeing this as well. There is going to be tremendous pressure on them to look hard at these claims and try to find coverage," says Mulder.

