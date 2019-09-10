GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In preparation for crowds of festive shoppers during the upcoming holiday season, JCPenney is hiring 150 seasonal associates throughout the Grand Rapids area for a variety of store positions.

Available customer service and support positions include cashiers, replenishment specialists, beauty consultants and more. Seasonal associates get a discount of up to 25%, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

To fill the positions, each JCPenney location is hosting an annual National Hiring Day event from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15. During the event, management will be holding in-person interviews and making employment offers to qualified candidates on the spot.

All skill levels are welcome and individuals are encouraged to apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store at one of the applicant kiosks.

For the second year, JCPenney is also offering generous incentive packages for 16 randomly-drawn winners as a way to attract retail associates. Available awards include trips to San Antonio, San Francisco, Washington, D.C. or a "choose your Marriott escape." All of the packages include paid lodging, airfare and entertainment.

Other prize packages — each worth $2,500 — include a home entertainment bundle, Apple laptop bundle and kitchen appliance makeover. Hourly associates and seasonal associates in stores, supply chain and call centers that remain with the company through December 2019 are eligible to win.

