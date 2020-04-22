Companies are laying off employees, unemployment claims are at record highs and many people are finding themselves without work.

13 ON YOUR SIDE and West Michigan Works! have partnered to help you find the companies that are hiring right now.

From April 27 until March 1, 13 ON YOUR SIDE will be highlighting industries in West Michigan that are looking for workers.

Search for jobs: West Michigan Works! Hot Jobs List.

Getting started with West Michigan Works! is a resource to get your job search started.

A New Experience

With the stay at home order in place, getting a new job might not be the same experience you've had in the past. Here are some helpful tips to prepare for an interview from home.

How To Ace A Video Job Interview

Resume Makeover

Job Search Techniques

Introduction To Interviewing

Getting started with West Michigan Works! is a resource to get your job search started.

Job Listings: West Michigan's Hot Jobs List





For Employers

If you are a business that is looking to hire workers, you can post a free listing on our Support West Michigan business listing page (be sure to mark that you are hiring when you submit the listing).

You can also get your job listing posted to West Michigan Works! by contacting them via email at business@westmiworks.org or call 616-336-2393. You can also click here for the West Michigan Works! Employer Resources page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.