BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Kellogg Co. (K) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $286 million.

On a per-share basis, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles posted revenue of $3.46 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.42 billion.

Kellogg shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 19%. The stock has declined 18% in the last 12 months.

