WYOMING, Mich. - At 6 p.m. on Sunday, Ken's Fruit Market closed its Wyoming location after it opened it in March 2016. The store occupied the old Duthler's Family Foods building at 830 28th St. SW.

A sign hanging in the window read, "We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, but we hope to be able to still serve you at our Alger Heights and Plainfield locations. Thank you Wyoming for two wonderful years!"

The locally-owned farm market is keeping its other two locations open—one in Alger Heights and one on Plainfield Avenue.

We came in here, and we gave it a shot. It just didn't happen to be the one for us," said Ken Courts, the owner of the store.

Courts said that one hurdle that he faced with this store was the difficulty in attracting and maintaining reliable employees.

"It was a constant revolving door at this location," he said. Courts also mentioned that when they've opened stores in the past, it has been during a recession when people are looking for work. But this time around was different.

"It just seemed like there were so many jobs out there that it was awful hard to get help."

Looking ahead, Courts said that he would like to open more stores in the future, but he will have to look for a location that fits them better.

"Our other stores are doing great, and we'll concentrate on those," he said. "I would like to thank everyone for supporting us, appreciate that a lot. We hope to see them at the other stores. We'll be there waiting for them."

