Liquor licenses suspended at 3 West Michigan bars for violating state COVID-19 safety guidelines

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued emergency suspensions for businesses in Muskegon Heights, Conklin and Grand Rapids.

Three West Michigan bars have had their liquor licenses suspended for violating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders regarding COVID-19 health guidelines.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued emergency suspensions for businesses in Muskegon Heights, Conklin and Grand Rapids. The "multiple violations" including failure to require six feet of social distancing, failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons and failure to prohibit patrons from congregating.

Odyssey Entertainment, at 700 E. Broadway Ave. in Muskegon Heights, had its license suspended by the MLCC on Aug. 26. The business negotiated a settlement of $750 in fines, and a 14-day suspension which ended on Sept. 17.

In Conklin, Wright Tavern on 8th Avenue, had its license suspended on Sept. 9. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21 to decide if the suspension should continue or if other fines should be issued.

Flamingo Lounge, at 930 Bridge St. NW in Grand Rapids, had its license suspended on Sept. 15. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25 to determine the outcome of the suspended license.

The MLCC is working to ensure that license holders in the state of Michigan are following the executive orders enacted to address the spread of COVID-19. "Any licensed establishment that is in violation of Executive Orders will be held strictly accountable and risk suspension or revocation of its license," a news release said.

