GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Happy hour will get a little more diverse in Grand Haven, the city's first distillery is officially opening Thursday.

Long Road Distillers will open to the public at 18 Washington Ave. today, according to the Grand Haven Tribune. There were multiple soft openings throughout the week to get the staff trained to make a variety of unique cocktails and the kitchen up and running.

Owners of the Grand Rapids-based distillery, Kyle Van Strien and Jon O’Connor, spent months trying to find the perfect location in Grand Haven. They originally wanted to take over the train depot building on the city's waterfront, but were turned down by the City Council. The Tribune says the two also tried to occupy a portion of the Copper Post building, but the plans fell through.

Long Road's location on Washington Avenue is downtown, and formerly the Pavilion Wharf Bar & Grill, gives the distillery more options, Van Strien told the Tribune. The distillery has a full kitchen at his location, tasting room and retail space -- which won't open for another couple months.

Long Road will seat 36 customers and not feature standing-room only. The distillery has already hired 20 people and expects to expand to 25 -- with some employees bouncing between the Grand Haven and Grand Rapids locations.

Long Road's Grand Haven location will be open fro 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. and closing on Sundays at 9 p.m.

