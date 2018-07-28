GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's been ten years of coffee for Madcap, what better way to celebrate than with a Saturday afternoon party.

Madcap Coffee is hosting a patio party to celebrate their 10th anniversary from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Fulton Street location.

There is a lot of fun planned: coffee tastings, a dunk tank, raffles and games for prizes, food trucks, live music featuring local talent and new merchandise available for purchase.

►Related: Madcap Coffee to open new cafe at Downtown Market

Madcap has three locations in Grand Rapids, including their first shop on Monroe Center in the center of the city, their Downtown Market cafe and their Fulton Street location. They also roast and distribute their beans all across the U.S.

Madcap has even flown out families from Guatemala, El Salvador and Peru who farm the coffee beans to celebrate the anniversary.

Tickets are $20 at the events and include a scoop of Love's Ice Cream.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM