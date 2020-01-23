GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announced Thursday that they earned 100% on the Corporate Equality Index, a survey measuring policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

Meijer is just one of over 600 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year. Apple, Amazon and Walgreens were also among the list of businesses scoring 100%.

The index, created by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, measures key performance indicators, such as non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality and responsible citizenship.

“It’s an honor to have achieved this designation because it reflects our team members’ dedication to upholding one of our core values of treating people with dignity and respect,” said Tim Williams, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Meijer.

The Meijer LGBTQ Diversity and Inclusion highlights include:

Meijer offers equal employment opportunities to all sexual orientations and gender identities.

Meijer offers parity in benefits between same-sex and different-sex spouses, as well as transgender inclusive health care.

Meijer supports the LGBTQ communities it serves through sponsorship of local Pride events across the Midwest and partnerships with nonprofits that benefit LGBTQ youth.

Meijer provides a supportive community for LGBTQ team members through its Meijer Pride team member resource group.

To learn more about the Human Rights Campaign Foundation or read the full CEI report, it is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

