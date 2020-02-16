Leaders of seven Michigan companies with ties to the aerospace industry are joining state officials on a trip to Mexico in search of new export opportunities.
They'll take part in a three-day program beginning Tuesday that's designed to match potential buyers, partners and distributors.
The Mexican aerospace market has provided customers for Michigan companies, particularly small and medium-sized manufacturers of products not available in Mexico.
The Pure Michigan Business Connect program has helped dozens of equipment makers and suppliers line up deals in Mexico, generating more than $25 million since 2013.
