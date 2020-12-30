Michigan Brewers Guild Cancels 2021 Winter Beer Festival

Michigan Brewers Guild has made the decision to cancel its upcoming Winter Beer Festival scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27 at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — In the interest of health and safety in the continued wake of COVID-19, the Michigan Brewers Guild has made the sad decision to cancel its upcoming Winter Beer Festival scheduled for Saturday, February 27 at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park.

“While this is yet another disappointment, with the new vaccines now being administered, we are looking forward to a more normal year later in 2021,” says Scott Graham, MBG Executive Director. “We thank you for your understanding and wish all of you a safe, healthy and Happy New Year!”

Formed in 1997, the Michigan Brewers Guild represents nearly 300 member breweries (a number that increases on a monthly basis). The Guild is a passionate beer community that believes in quality artisanship, bold character, fun, responsibility and pushing the boundaries.

The mission of the Guild is to promote and protect the Michigan beer industry with an overarching goal to help locally brewed beer attain 20% of all beer sales in the state by 2025.

Michigan’s brewing industry contributes more than 21,000 full-time jobs and $872 million in labor income, with a total economic impact of over $2.5 billion. In terms of overall number of breweries, microbreweries and brewpubs, Michigan ranks #6 in the nation—supporting its title as “The Great Beer State.”

