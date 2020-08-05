MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) has released what it is calling a 'Roadmap to Reoping'. The association believes that restaurants should be allowed to reopen on May 29.

The announcement comes one day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state's stay at home order until May 28. The governor issued an order last week that mandates restaurants stay closed until May 28 as well.

“Michigan Restaurants have been decimated since their forced closure on March 16,” said Justin Winslow, President and CEO of MRLA. “Those that remain in business stand ready to meet or exceed the challenging, but necessary new standard procedures that will keep their guests and team members safe. These restaurateurs are Michiganders who need to be afforded that opportunity before it is too late.”

Included in the roadmap are health and safety guidelines restaurants would follow to ensure employee and customer safety.

MRLA is following an eight point check list to reopening. Here are the steps the organization provided.

Expand and establish cleaning procedures

Develop a COVID-19 response team, customized for small restaurants and large chains

Employee health and PPE requirements

Customer health and social distancing

Managing food pick-up and delivery

Verify third parties, guidance for working with vendors and suppliers

Reopening water systems for safe consumption and use

Menu and the supply chain

According to MRLA the restaurant industry, which generated $19B in sales in 2019, lost approximately $1.2B in sales in April 2020. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, 249,000 restaurant employees have been furloughed or laid off. In Michigan 53 percent of restaurants temporarily closed and 2 percent closed their doors permanently.

