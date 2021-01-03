Michigan’s Adventure hiring for 800 positions

Job opportunities are available in all areas of the park, including rides, merchandise, lifeguards, park services, food and beverage, guest services and more.

March 13th will be a virtual hiring day at Michigan’s Adventure. The park plans to hire about 800 people for the 2021 season.

If you’d like to participate, you can get registered online by clicking here.

You will be able to learn more information and even have an interview via the link above.

“As our community looks to return to work or pick up shifts this summer, our virtual hiring day offers a safe and informative way to connect with our hiring teams now,” said Camille Jourden-Mark, Michigan’s Adventure general manager. “For many associates, these jobs help pave the way for future career opportunities and provide skills, experiences, memories and friends that can last a lifetime.”

Cedar Fair, which owns Michigan’s Adventure, anticipates hiring approximately 45,000 seasonal associates across its U.S. parks during 2021.

