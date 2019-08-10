GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MOD Pizza is opening a second Grand Rapids location and ready to serve up slices.

The grand opening of the Shops at Centerpoint Mall restaurant is set to take place Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. The first 52 customers will get free pizza.

If you can't make it out for a slice of pizza today, you can head over on Oct. 15 for "Pay What You Want" Day. All the proceeds will go to the nonprofit Best Buddies.

The first MOD Pizza in the Grand Rapids area was opened on Alpine Avenue, near Chioptle and Target. The Centerpoint Mall location is the third total MOD Pizza in West Michigan -- the chain opened its first location in Kalamazoo earlier this year.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.