MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI - The Red Roof Inn on Seaway Drive in Muskegon Heights in now a Days Inn. The new temporary signs went up this month. More permanent signs are on order.

The hotel property is in the city's busiest commercial corridors.

It originally opened as a Days In back in 1977, and has operated under several names in recent years.

The hotel offers more than 120-rooms. Owners are investing more than $1 million dollars in new carpet, bedding, and decor. That work will take around two months to complete.

The hotel is open as the work continues.

Studies by the County's Convention and Visitors bureau indicate Muskegon County is undeserved by hotel rooms.

