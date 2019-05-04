KENTWOOD, Mich. - The Woodland Mall has announced that it's opening up a new plus-sized clothing store.

A'Beautiful Soul is the plus-sized companion store to Altar'd State. The plus-sized clothing store's grand opening will take place in early July and according to mall officials, will be doubling the size of Altar'd State's current space.

RELATED: The Cheesecake Factory comes to Woodland Mall

A'Beautiful Soul's Woodland Mall location will be the first in Michigan and the fifth in the nation. It will be located in the JCPenney wing of the mall and carry sizes 14 to 24. This store is Woodland's second plus-sized clothing store alongside Torrid.

For its grand opening in July, A’Beautiful Soul will kick off with a store blessing and prayer circle. While perusing some of the many other additions to Woodland Mall, shoppers are invited to explore the store and enjoy live music, refreshments and more surprises yet to be announced.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.