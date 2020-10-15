New research shows 1 in 4 women are thinking about leaving the workforce

GVSU economics professor Paul Isely says this recession is different because of how it's attached itself to our economy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's been called America's first 'female recession.' New research from Lean In and McKinsey & Company says 1 in 4 women are thinking about leaving their jobs because having both a demanding job and caring for a families is too difficult balance.

Paul Isely is a professor economics at GVSU. He says he's been talking to his students about the female recession for months.

"This recession is much different because of how its attached itself to our economy," says Isely. "Men say that the the primary reason they work is wage. When we survey women, we don't get that same result. So anytime you have to reevaluate or reflect because your job doesn't exist anymore or your job has changed greatly, you're at risk for saying 'you know what, I choose not to stick this out'."

He says this trend is not going to end soon either. And losing women in the workforce he says, is going to have a major impact on corporate America.

"This recession will have a lasting effect on women workers because of the changes in technology. We saw that transactional jobs, and that's jobs where you take money from one person and give it to another person, they tend to be first ladder entry for women into the workforce. So the expectation is that many of these jobs will be replaced."

As the business world evolves to create flexible job opportunities, the Grand Rapids Women's Resource Center says they are available to help.

"We're trying to figure out how do we help people think about the new reality: virtual work, work they might be able to do at home that they haven't been able to access before," says program director Michelle Bryk. "We help women figure out what are their skills set are, and what are the things they can offer that they hadn't considered before. That would enable them to be flexible maybe even setting their own hours."

To set up an appointment with the Women's Resource Center, visit their website or Facebook page.

