GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After serving West Michigan for nearly a decade, Essence Restaurant Group has closed Grove, which they don't believe would survive in the long term, even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

"It’s a small restaurant that you’re always pushing the line with seating because it’s a small space and you have the demand," said managing partner James Berg, who described the pandemic as a "gut punch" to the restaurant industry.

"Grove has been such a treasure for us. That’s the emotional side. It’s something you work so hard for, and we had no plans of closing Grove, but we just have to look at this pandemic as it’s happening and we just have to make a business decision that was best for us long term," he said.

Berg said some day the group will have a "proper goodbye" for Grove. For now, instead of grieving, they're focusing on adapting to the rapidly changing business climate.

"Our approach was we’re not just kicking dust and dirt. We’ve got to figure out how we’re going to survive this," he said.

Taking Grove's place at 919 Cherry St. SE on May 1 will be Jimmy Berger's Chicken Shack. It's a fast casual style concept. People will be able to order online, and pick up roasted chicken.

"We’ll have a lemon pepper herb roast, a jerk roast, and a barbecue. You go online, you order it. You pick, do you want a whole bird, you want one bird or two birds and then you pick three sides. We’ll have hand-cut waffle fries, mashed potatoes and gravy, just some traditional sides, braised greens," Berg said.

"You place your order and you choose your pick up time for that day and we’ll have it hot and ready."

Berg said the restaurant will also offer beer and wine to go.

Essence had been planning on opening Jimmy Berger's Chicken Shack before they made the decision to close Grove.

