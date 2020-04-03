WILMINGTON, Del. — The parent company of Logan's Roadhouse, Old Chicago and two other restaurants has filed for bankruptcy.

CraftWorks Holdings, LLC filed the bankruptcy petition in a U.S. District Court in Delaware. The company said it did so to reduce $140 million in debt by more than 60%.

There are six Logan's Roadhouse locations in West Michigan, and one Old Chiacgo in the area. The company said all of its 338 restaurants and breweries nationwide will remain open.

The bankruptcy announcement followed the recent closure of 37 "underperforming" locations, CraftWorks Holdings said.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.