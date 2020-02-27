GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Everyone has a good idea, but it's rare to be in the right place at the right time to make those dreams become a reality. Start Garden is an organization that hopes to give people that chance.

Start Garden 100 is an annual pitch competition that allows people to give a 100-second pitch on an idea they have for a business. It kicked off Wednesday, Feb. 26.

"It's the largest business competition in all of Michigan, and I might say the most diverse," said Start Garden program director Laurie Supinski.

Between now and May 26 you can upload your pitch to Start Garden's website, or you can pitch your idea in person at one of the events the organization will be hosting between now and the deadline.

On June 10, 100 finalists will be announced. They will receive $1,000 each and will then get a few months to hone in their ideas. September 2 is "Demo Day" when the finalists will present their final plans. Ten people will be rewarded $20,000.

"It's really rewarding to us to know that for some people this is almost a once in a lifetime shot," Supinski said.

Start Garden also helps contestants improve their ideas by providing them resources and networking opportunities that can help them along the way.

"No matter where you come from, no matter who you are, you have the same shot as anyone else in this competition to become a winner. And it's about your idea. It's about your hustle and it's about access to all those resources."

