LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a notice to Outdoor Adventures to cease and desist "unlawful business practices" before the state files a lawsuit against the company.

Outdoor Adventures is a camping resort business with eight campgrounds in Michigan: Davison, Grand Haven, Kalamazoo, Mt. Pleasant, Omer, Standish, Sterling and West Branch.

The attorney general's office said the company is using "aggressive and misleading sales tactics." The notice sent to Outdoor Adventures said some consumers are confused by the cost and financing of the program, others were unaware of being signed up for a credit card, some report being mislead about monthly payments, interest rates and ongoing fees, and some consumers said cancellation of a reservation is "extremely expensive" or impossible.

The state said the most "troubling element" they found was the "brazenly unconscionable approach Outdoor Adventures takes to cancellation attempts." They said the company offers no refunds after three business days.

Another complaint the state included in their notice was "consumers who do not adhere to Outdoor Adventures' demands end up being pursued by a third-party collection agency with negative credit reporting."

The Attorney General said they received nearly 30 complaints against Outdoor Adventures since 2016, and ten of those since Jan. 2019.

“I take my role as Michigan’s Chief Consumer Advocate very seriously,” said Nessel. “Outdoor Adventures appears to have taken egregious advantage of dozens of Michigan residents, taking their money under false pretenses and then refusing refunds and cancellations. We cannot and will not allow any company to mislead people into spending thousands of dollars of their hard-earned money.”

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to Outdoor Adventures for comment.

The state's notice of intended action can be seen here.

